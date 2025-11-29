McBride leads James Madison against George Mason after 24-point game

James Madison Dukes (5-3) at George Mason Patriots (7-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5;…

James Madison Dukes (5-3) at George Mason Patriots (7-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison takes on George Mason after Justin McBride scored 24 points in James Madison’s 88-77 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Patriots have gone 5-0 at home. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Riley Allenspach leads the Patriots with 6.1 boards.

The Dukes are 1-3 in road games. James Madison ranks eighth in the Sun Belt giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

George Mason’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Cliff Davis is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.6 points. McBride is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

