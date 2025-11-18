May’s 22 lead UNC Wilmington over East Carolina 85-60

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Christian May’s 22 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat East Carolina 85-60 on Tuesday. May added six…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Christian May’s 22 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat East Carolina 85-60 on Tuesday.

May added six rebounds for the Seahawks (3-1). Noah Ross added 16 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Gavin Walsh shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Pirates (2-2) were led in scoring by Joran Riley, who finished with 19 points. Tybo Bailey added 10 points and three steals for East Carolina. Corey Caulker also had nine points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 6:56 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Ross led the Seahawks with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 42-30 at the break. May scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as UNC Wilmington went on to secure a victory, outscoring East Carolina by 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

