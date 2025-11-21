May leads UNC Wilmington against Radford after 22-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-1) at Radford Highlanders (2-4) Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-1) at Radford Highlanders (2-4)

Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Radford after Christian May scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 85-60 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Highlanders are 2-0 on their home court. Radford is the Big South leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 3.3.

UNC Wilmington went 9-4 on the road and 27-8 overall a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 79.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.