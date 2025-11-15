Live Radio
Maupin leads Texas Tech against Arkansas after 26-point performance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:50 AM

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (4-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Arkansas after Bailey Maupin scored 26 points in Texas Tech’s 91-60 win against the SMU Mustangs.

Texas Tech went 19-18 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Lady Raiders averaged 11.6 assists per game on 22.2 made field goals last season.

Arkansas finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 3-7 on the road. The Razorbacks averaged 5.1 steals, 3.5 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

