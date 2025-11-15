Maupin leads Texas Tech against Arkansas after 26-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (4-0) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts…

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (4-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Arkansas after Bailey Maupin scored 26 points in Texas Tech’s 91-60 win against the SMU Mustangs.

Texas Tech went 19-18 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Lady Raiders averaged 11.6 assists per game on 22.2 made field goals last season.

Arkansas finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 3-7 on the road. The Razorbacks averaged 5.1 steals, 3.5 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

