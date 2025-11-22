Matthew Mors scores 18 as South Dakota State routs Georgia State 105-58

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matthew Mors’ 18 points helped South Dakota State defeat Georgia State 105-58 on Friday night. Mors…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matthew Mors’ 18 points helped South Dakota State defeat Georgia State 105-58 on Friday night.

Mors went 7 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Jackrabbits (4-2). Damon Wilkinson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Joe Sayler shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Panthers (1-5) were led by Jelani Hamilton, who posted 21 points. Malachi Brown added 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

