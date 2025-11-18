Massaquoi leads UMass-Lowell against Bradley after 26-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-4) at Bradley Braves (1-3) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Bradley after…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-4) at Bradley Braves (1-3)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Bradley after JJ Massaquoi scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 109-75 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Bradley finished 28-9 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Braves averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 28.5 from deep.

The River Hawks are 0-3 on the road. UMass-Lowell has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

