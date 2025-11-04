Mason Gibson scores 19 as West Texas A&M tops D-III’s Trinity (Texas) 83-56 in opener

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Mason Gibson scored 19 points and West Texas A&M opened its season with an 83-56…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Mason Gibson scored 19 points and West Texas A&M opened its season with an 83-56 victory over Division III’s Trinity (Texas) on Monday night.

Gibson shot 7 for 16, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Islanders. Daniel Michelini-Jackson totaled 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Franck Yetna had 12 points.

The Tigers were led by Ben Estis with 14 points.

