Mason Bendinger’s 19 lead South Carolina Upstate past North Carolina Central 82-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger had 19 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 82-67 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

Bendinger shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range for the Spartans (4-4). Karmani Gregory scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added five assists. Jafeth Martinez finished with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and five blocks.

Gage Lattimore finished with 17 points for the Eagles (2-6). Khouri Carvey added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for North Carolina Central. Jae Slack had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

