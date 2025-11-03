Mason and Spillers score 20 apiece for Wake Forest in 88-74 win over American University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Mekhi Mason and Tre’von Spillers both recorded 20 points for Wake Forest in an 88-74 win…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Mekhi Mason and Tre’von Spillers both recorded 20 points for Wake Forest in an 88-74 win over American University in a season opener on Monday night.

Mason added 10 rebounds for the double-double. He had 13 points in the first half, shooting 5 for 8 from the field.

American came within 10 early in the second quarter off a layup from Wyatt Nausadis. He led the Eagles with 22 points. Wake Forest went on a 10-4 run to extend its lead to 70-54 with just over eight minutes to play.

Juke Harris had 18 total points and seven rebounds for the Demon Deacons with 13 points coming in the second half.

Wake Forest went 31 for 65 from the field — 7 of 25 from beyond the arc — and 19 for 24 from the free throw line.

