Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Northwestern following Lynch’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 8:43 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Northwestern after Ashanti Lynch scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 71-66 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

Northwestern went 9-18 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Wildcats gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 14-17 overall with a 4-7 record on the road last season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 60.3 points per game and shot 36.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

