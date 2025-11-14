Live Radio
Maryland-Eastern Shore visits No. 23 Creighton, looks to break road losing streak

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 7:27 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) at Creighton Bluejays (1-1)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -31.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits No. 23 Creighton looking to end its three-game road slide.

Creighton went 25-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bluejays shot 47.7% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Hawks averaged 67.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

