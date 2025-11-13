Maryland-Eastern Shore plays No. 23 Creighton on 3-game road skid

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) at Creighton Bluejays (1-1) Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore travels to…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) at Creighton Bluejays (1-1)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore travels to No. 23 Creighton looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

Creighton finished 15-2 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bluejays averaged 3.6 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 6-25 overall last season while going 1-17 on the road. The Hawks averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

