Maryland-Eastern Shore knocks off Cheyney (PA) 104-59

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zion Obanla scored 17 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Cheyney (Pennsylvania) 104-59 on Saturday.

Obanla shot 8 of 8 from the field for the Hawks (1-2). Dorion Staples scored 13 points, finishing 5 of 7 from the floor. Jaden Cooper went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Wolves were led by Clyde Frasier, who recorded 15 points. Cheyney also got nine points from S.J. Hutchinson II. Gabriel Altemus had eight points.

