Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Martin's 17 lead High…

Martin’s 17 lead High Point over Canisius 93-50

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 11:04 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Rob Martin had 17 points in High Point’s 93-50 victory against Canisius on Monday.

Martin also contributed eight assists and five steals for the Panthers (4-1). Chase Johnston scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 12 from 3-point range. Cam’Ron Fletcher shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Chris Kumu led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-3) with nine points and two steals. Kahlil Singleton added eight points for Canisius. Bryan Ndjonga also put up seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up