Martin’s 17 lead High Point over Canisius 93-50

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Rob Martin had 17 points in High Point’s 93-50 victory against Canisius on Monday.

Martin also contributed eight assists and five steals for the Panthers (4-1). Chase Johnston scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 12 from 3-point range. Cam’Ron Fletcher shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Chris Kumu led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-3) with nine points and two steals. Kahlil Singleton added eight points for Canisius. Bryan Ndjonga also put up seven points.

