Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Martel Williams scores 17…

Martel Williams scores 17 to lead California Baptist past Grambling 72-59

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 1:27 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Martel Williams’ 17 points helped California Baptist defeat Grambling 72-59 on Friday night.

Williams shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (5-0). Jonathan Griman scored 10 on 5-for-5 shooting, adding six rebounds. Jayden Jackson totaled nine points and seven boards.

The Tigers (3-3) were led by Derrius Ward with 18 points. Antonio Munoz added 12 points and Roderick Coffee III scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up