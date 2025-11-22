Martel Williams scores 17 to lead California Baptist past Grambling 72-59

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Martel Williams’ 17 points helped California Baptist defeat Grambling 72-59 on Friday night. Williams shot 6…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Martel Williams’ 17 points helped California Baptist defeat Grambling 72-59 on Friday night.

Williams shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (5-0). Jonathan Griman scored 10 on 5-for-5 shooting, adding six rebounds. Jayden Jackson totaled nine points and seven boards.

The Tigers (3-3) were led by Derrius Ward with 18 points. Antonio Munoz added 12 points and Roderick Coffee III scored nine.

