Martel Williams scores 17 to help California Baptist beat UC Irvine 69-61

IRVINE, Calif (AP) — Martel Williams’ 17 points helped California Baptist defeat UC Irvine 69-61 on Friday night.

Williams also contributed seven rebounds for the Lancers (2-0). Dominique Daniels Jr. added 16 points while going 7 of 17 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) with seven assists. Jonathan Griman had 10 points.

Jurian Dixon and Jovan Jester Jr. led the Anteaters (1-1) with 16 points apiece. Derin Saran finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

