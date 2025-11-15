Marshall visits Virginia following Fricks’ 34-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -20.5; over/under…

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -20.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall visit Virginia after Wyatt Fricks scored 34 points in Marshall’s 96-89 win over the Elon Phoenix.

Virginia went 10-7 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Cavaliers shot 44.6% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Marshall went 20-13 overall with a 5-9 record on the road last season. The Thundering Herd shot 44.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

