Marshall visits Toffali and Morehead State

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-2) at Morehead State Eagles (2-4)

Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Marshall after Laura Toffali scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 73-60 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Eagles are 1-1 in home games. Morehead State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 on the road. Marshall ranks third in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Timaya Lewis-Eutsey averaging 2.9.

Morehead State scores 65.0 points, 11.1 more per game than the 53.9 Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffali is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Marie Sepp is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.7%.

Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

