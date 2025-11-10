Marshall visits Indiana following Ciezki’s 35-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Marshall after…

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Marshall after Shay Ciezki scored 35 points in Indiana’s 72-56 win against the UIC Flames.

Indiana went 11-5 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Hoosiers shot 45.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Marshall went 15-20 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The Thundering Herd gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

