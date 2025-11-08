Live Radio
Marshall Thundering Herd visit the Toledo Rockets

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:42 AM

Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (0-1)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Marshall.

Toledo finished 18-15 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Rockets shot 46.4% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Marshall finished 13-7 in Sun Belt games and 5-9 on the road last season. The Thundering Herd shot 44.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

