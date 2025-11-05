Marshall Thundering Herd host the Northern Kentucky Norse in cross-conference game

Northern Kentucky Norse at Marshall Thundering Herd Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky travels to…

Northern Kentucky Norse at Marshall Thundering Herd

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky travels to Marshall for a non-conference matchup.

Marshall finished 7-9 at home last season while going 15-20 overall. The Thundering Herd averaged 9.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 15.7 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 5-12 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Norse averaged 65.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

