Marshall Thundering Herd begin season at home against the Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo Bulls at Marshall Thundering Herd Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall begins the season at…

Buffalo Bulls at Marshall Thundering Herd

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall begins the season at home against Buffalo.

Marshall went 15-20 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Thundering Herd gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Buffalo finished 14-6 in MAC play and 11-4 on the road a season ago. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 61.3 points per game and shot 39.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.