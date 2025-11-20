Marshall Thundering Herd and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in Morehead, Kentucky

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) Morehead, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2)

Morehead, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate and Marshall square off at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.

The Thundering Herd are 3-2 in non-conference play. Marshall is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Blessing King leads the Thundering Herd with 7.8 boards.

The Spartans are 2-3 in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.2 points per game.

Marshall is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.0% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 53.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 51.2 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5%.

Aubrie Kierscht is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.8 points. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 12.8 points.

