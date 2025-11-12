Marshall takes on Elon following Speer’s 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (2-0) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd…

Elon Phoenix (2-0) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Elon after Jalen Speer scored 20 points in Marshall’s 85-73 win over the Toledo Rockets.

Marshall went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 6.6 steals, 5.5 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Elon finished 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 16.1 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

