Marshall leads Tulane against North Dakota State after 20-point game

Tulane Green Wave (2-2) at North Dakota State Bison (2-2)

Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits North Dakota State after Mecailin Marshall scored 20 points in Tulane’s 101-71 loss to the LSU Tigers.

North Dakota State went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Bison averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.3 last season.

Tulane finished 10-9 in AAC games and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Green Wave averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 18.9 from deep.

