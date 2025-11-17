Live Radio
Marshall leads Louisiana Tech against UAPB after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:46 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (1-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays UAPB after Jordan Marshall scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 121-34 win over the Louisiana College Wildcats.

Louisiana Tech finished 15-3 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Lady Techsters averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

UAPB finished 3-25 overall with a 0-16 record on the road last season. The Golden Lions averaged 53.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

