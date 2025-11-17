Marshall leads Louisiana Tech against UAPB after 20-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (1-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (1-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays UAPB after Jordan Marshall scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 121-34 win over the Louisiana College Wildcats.

Louisiana Tech finished 15-3 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Lady Techsters averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

UAPB finished 3-25 overall with a 0-16 record on the road last season. The Golden Lions averaged 53.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

