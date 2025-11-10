Marshall leads La Salle against Temple after 26-point performance

La Salle Explorers (2-0) at Temple Owls (1-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays Temple after…

La Salle Explorers (2-0) at Temple Owls (1-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays Temple after Jaeden Marshall scored 26 points in La Salle’s 73-60 win against the Monmouth Hawks.

Temple went 12-2 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Owls shot 44.8% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

La Salle finished 5-13 in A-10 games and 2-10 on the road last season. The Explorers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

