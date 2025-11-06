Marshall hosts Northern Kentucky in cross-conference contest

Northern Kentucky Norse at Marshall Thundering Herd Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Marshall…

Northern Kentucky Norse at Marshall Thundering Herd

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Marshall for a non-conference matchup.

Marshall finished 15-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 12.1 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

Northern Kentucky went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Norse gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

