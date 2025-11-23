Marshall hosts Mercyhurst following Hollenbeck’s 23-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Mercyhurst after Caleb Hollenbeck scored 23 points in Marshall’s 98-70 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-0 in home games. Marshall averages 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-3 on the road. Mercyhurst scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Marshall makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Mercyhurst averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Fricks is shooting 57.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Thundering Herd. Hollenbeck is averaging 10.0 points.

Bernie Blunt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Jake Lemelman is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

