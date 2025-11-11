Marshall hosts Elon after Klaczek’s 25-point game

Elon Phoenix (2-0) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on…

Elon Phoenix (2-0) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Marshall after Kacper Klaczek scored 25 points in Elon’s 92-90 overtime win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Marshall finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Thundering Herd averaged 6.6 steals, 5.5 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Elon went 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

