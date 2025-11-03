Marshall hosts Buffalo for season opener

Buffalo Bulls at Marshall Thundering Herd Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Buffalo in the…

Buffalo Bulls at Marshall Thundering Herd

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Buffalo in the season opener.

Marshall finished 15-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 12.1 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

Buffalo went 14-6 in MAC action and 11-4 on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

