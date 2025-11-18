Marquette visits Milwaukee following Lomen’s 23-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Marquette after Grace…

Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-3)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Marquette after Grace Lomen scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 72-67 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers are 0-2 in home games. Milwaukee has a 0-2 record against opponents over .500.

Marquette finished 12-7 in Big East play and 7-8 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

