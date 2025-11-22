Marquette takes on Central Michigan in cross-conference matchup

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-3) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -23.5;…

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -23.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chase Ross and Marquette host Nathan Claerbaut and Central Michigan in non-conference action.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 15.8 assists per game led by Ross averaging 3.8.

The Chippewas are 0-1 on the road. Central Michigan gives up 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Marquette is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Ben Gold is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Claerbaut is averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.