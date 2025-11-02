Marquette hosts Winthrop for season opener

Winthrop Eagles at Marquette Golden Eagles Milwaukee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Winthrop in the season opener.…

Winthrop Eagles at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Winthrop in the season opener.

Marquette finished 21-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Winthrop went 16-15 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 60.8 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

