Marquette hosts Bowling Green following Donahue’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:42 AM

Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Marquette after Johnea Donahue scored 24 points in Bowling Green’s 90-78 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Marquette went 21-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.2 last season.

Bowling Green finished 5-10 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Falcons shot 44.8% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

