Marquette hosts Albany (NY) to start season

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marquette Golden Eagles
Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marquette starts the season at home against Albany (NY).
Marquette finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.
Albany (NY) went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Great Danes allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shot 48.4% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.