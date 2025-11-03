Marquette hosts Albany (NY) to start season

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marquette Golden Eagles Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette starts the season at…

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette starts the season at home against Albany (NY).

Marquette finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

Albany (NY) went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Great Danes allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shot 48.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.