Marquette hosts Albany (NY) to begin season

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Albany (NY) for the season opener.

Marquette finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from beyond the arc.

Albany (NY) finished 9-9 in America East play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Great Danes gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

