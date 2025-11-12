Live Radio
Marquette Golden Eagles welcome the Little Rock Trojans on Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:55 AM

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Little Rock.

Marquette finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

Little Rock went 19-14 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Trojans gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

