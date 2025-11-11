Marquette Golden Eagles to host Little Rock Trojans Wednesday

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette squares off against…

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette squares off against Little Rock.

Marquette finished 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 9.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Little Rock finished 13-9 in OVC play and 9-7 on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 9.0 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

