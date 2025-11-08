Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette will play Indiana at…

Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette will play Indiana at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Marquette finished 23-11 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 14.6 bench points last season.

Indiana went 19-13 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 72.0 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.