Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -2.5; over/under is…

Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette will face Indiana at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Marquette finished 23-11 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 9.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana finished 19-13 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.