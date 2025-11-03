Marquette Golden Eagles begin season at home against the Winthrop Eagles

Winthrop Eagles at Marquette Golden Eagles Milwaukee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Winthrop for the season opener.…

Winthrop Eagles at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Winthrop for the season opener.

Marquette went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 30.7% from deep last season.

Winthrop finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 60.8 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

