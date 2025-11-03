Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Marquette Golden Eagles begin…

Marquette Golden Eagles begin season at home against the Winthrop Eagles

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Winthrop Eagles at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Winthrop for the season opener.

Marquette went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 30.7% from deep last season.

Winthrop finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 60.8 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up