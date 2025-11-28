Marquette Golden Eagles and the Oklahoma Sooners square off in Chicago, Illinois

Oklahoma Sooners (4-2) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-3) Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under is…

Oklahoma Sooners (4-2) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-3)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Marquette square off at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The Golden Eagles have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Marquette is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Sooners are 4-2 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC scoring 88.5 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Marquette is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Oklahoma allows to opponents. Oklahoma averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points and eight rebounds. Chase Ross is shooting 51.8% and averaging 20.9 points.

Nijel Pack is averaging 18.5 points for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

