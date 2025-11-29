Marquette Golden Eagles and the Gonzaga Bulldogs play in Fort Myers, Florida

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-4) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga and Marquette…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-4) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga and Marquette square off in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 in non-conference play. Marquette scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in non-conference play. Gonzaga has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 69.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 65.2 Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaidynn Mason is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Skylar Forbes is averaging 12.2 points.

Lauren Whittaker is averaging 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 15.0 points.

