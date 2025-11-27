Marquette faces Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (4-2) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-3) Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Oklahoma in…

Oklahoma Sooners (4-2) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-3)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Oklahoma in Chicago, Illinois.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in non-conference play. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Sooners have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

Marquette averages 83.4 points, 8.9 more per game than the 74.5 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma scores 14.1 more points per game (88.5) than Marquette allows to opponents (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Ross is shooting 51.8% and averaging 20.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Ben Gold is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Nijel Pack is averaging 18.5 points for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

