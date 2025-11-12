Marquette defeats Little Rock 89-49

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Ross had 16 points in Marquette’s 89-49 victory over Little Rock on Wednesday. Marquette led 46-29…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Ross had 16 points in Marquette’s 89-49 victory over Little Rock on Wednesday.

Marquette led 46-29 at halftime then scored the first 18 points of the second half, building a 64-29 lead with 13 1/2 minutes remaining.

Ross also had five assists for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Nigel James Jr. scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Royce Parham went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Terrion Burgess led the Trojans (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points.

Marquette took the lead for good with 8:10 left in the first half. The score was 46-29 at halftime, with Ross racking up 12 points. The Golden Eagles outscored Little Rock by 23 points in the final half, as Tre Norman led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.