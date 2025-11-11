Markus Burton scores 21 to help Notre Dame beat Eastern Illinois 78-58

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 21 points, Braeden Shrewsberry hit 6 of 8 from 3-point range and…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 21 points, Braeden Shrewsberry hit 6 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, and Notre Dame pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Illinois 78-58 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Haralson added 17 points for Notre Dame (3-0) and Carson Towt grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five points.

Kooper Jacobi hit a 3-pointer to give Eastern Illinois (1-2) a two-point lead late in the first half but Burton answered with a layup and then converted a three-point play that made it 31-28 at halftime and the Fighting Irish led the rest of the way.

Jacobi hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting overall for the Panthers. Preston Turner scored 14 points and Zion Fruster added 11.

The Irish outrebounded Eastern Illinois 40-24, outscored the Panthers 17-4 in second-chance points and scored 21 points off 11 EIU turnovers.

Eastern Illinois plays Friday at No. 9 Kentucky. Notre Dame plays at Ohio State on Sunday.

