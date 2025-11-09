Mark Mitchell’s double-double leads Missouri in 106-68 win over VMI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell had 24 points and 10 rebounds, four other players scored in double figures for…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell had 24 points and 10 rebounds, four other players scored in double figures for Missouri, and the Tigers blew out VMI in the second half for a 106-68 victory on Sunday.

A 10-0 second-half run in which Mitchell hit three free throws and a layup gave Missouri a 73-50 lead with about 11 minutes remaining. A 19-1 run over the final 4 1/2 minutes helped the Tigers outscore the Keydets 56-28 in the second half.

Anthony Robinson II scored 20 points, Jayden Stone 16, and Sebastian Mack and Jacob Crews 14 each for Missouri (3-0). Luke Northweather grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Tigers shot 59% and scored 15 points after turnovers in the first half. Mitchell scored 16 points and they led 50-40 at the break. TJ Johnson kept the Keydets within striking distance at the time, scoring 21 points in the half.

Johnson finished with 31 points and seven rebounds. Mario Tatum Jr. added 15 points for VMI (2-1). Johnson averaged 25.5 points and 12 rebounds in VMI’s first two games.

