Mark leads Texas against UMKC after 20-point outing

UMKC Roos (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-1) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts UMKC after Tramon…

UMKC Roos (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts UMKC after Tramon Mark scored 20 points in Texas’ 93-58 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Texas went 19-16 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Longhorns gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

UMKC went 13-20 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Roos gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.