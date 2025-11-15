Mark leads Texas against UMKC after 20-point game

UMKC Roos (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-1) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -31.5; over/under is…

UMKC Roos (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -31.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts UMKC after Tramon Mark scored 20 points in Texas’ 93-58 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Texas finished 19-16 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Longhorns averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

UMKC finished 5-13 in Summit League play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Roos averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.